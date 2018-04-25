Daniel “The Miracle Man” Jacobs has another fight on his gloves.

After developing a rare form of bone cancer called osteosarcoma back in 2011, and being told he would never be able to box or even walk again, The “Miracle Man” has overcome both odds going through match after match to hold on to his middleweight title.

The Brooklyn native sat down with The Source TV to discuss his battle with cancer, what keeps him motivated in the ring, as well as his strategy to defeat boxer Maciej Sulecki in their upcoming match airing on Saturday, April 28 at 10:00 p.m. on HBO.