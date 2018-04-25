Last week, Michael B. Jordan and Denzel Washington sat down with the New York Times to discuss creating new opportunities for people of color.

Jordan began reflecting on a time when film critics compared him to Washington following his performance in Fruitvale Station.

When someone says you’re like your idol, it’s like,‘really? You see that in me?’ I’d only done that one movie. But then I started using it as motivation. I wanted to pop up on Denzel’s radar. He’s the OG. If I could get recognition from him, I know I’m going down the right path, you know?

Then the OG chimed in to co-sign the critics, “And here we are, Mike! Looks like it’s working out already!”

When on the topic of creating opportunities for minorities, Washington explained that he is in the business of serving the youth.