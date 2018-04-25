Donald Trump wanted to hold hands with Melania Trump during a White House event honoring French President Emmanuel Macron, but she was not with it.

From the video below, it’s clear that she didn’t want to hold his hand but he was persistent in getting her to submit. They probably had a talk after the last time she curved him.

In May, the FLOTUS swat his hand away when he attempted to hold it when they arrived in Israel. Later that same month, she quickly moved her hand away when he reached for it upon their arrival in Rome.

However, at today’s ceremony, she commanded attention in her all white suit and custom hat.