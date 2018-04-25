Janelle Monae has finally revealed the tracklisting to her new album, Dirty Computer which drops this Friday (April 27). She announced the track listing via Twitter, and her Tweet instructs fans to go to an interactive website which will direct them to the tracklist-once they type in “I am a dirty computer” first.

Repeat after me, "I am a Dirty Computer." – then click the following link to enter the #DirtyComputer tracklist reveal experience: https://t.co/8kRGcVnGoj pic.twitter.com/jqPgLFxlBn — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) April 24, 2018

There are some interesting collaborations on Monae’s project, most notably pop music legend Brian Wilson on the title track. Zoe Kravitz, Grimes and Pharrell Williams round out the rest of the features on the album. Monae’s Dirty Computer will be her first project since 2013’s The Electic Lady and also serves as her third overall. Check out the tracklist below and read more on each song’s inspiration, here.

Dirty Computer:

01 Dirty Computer [ft. Brian Wilson]

02 Crazy, Classic, Life

03 Take a Byte

04 Jane’s Dream

05 Screwed [ft. Zoë Kravitz]

06 Django Jane

07 PYNK [ft. Grimes]

08 Make Me Feel

09 I Got the Juice [ft. Pharrell Williams]

10 I Like That

11 Stevie’s Dream

12 Don’t Judge Me

13 So Afraid

14 Americans