Janelle Monae has finally revealed the tracklisting to her new album, Dirty Computer which drops this Friday (April 27). She announced the track listing via Twitter, and her Tweet instructs fans to go to an interactive website which will direct them to the tracklist-once they type in “I am a dirty computer” first.
Repeat after me, "I am a Dirty Computer." – then click the following link to enter the #DirtyComputer tracklist reveal experience: https://t.co/8kRGcVnGoj pic.twitter.com/jqPgLFxlBn
— Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) April 24, 2018
There are some interesting collaborations on Monae’s project, most notably pop music legend Brian Wilson on the title track. Zoe Kravitz, Grimes and Pharrell Williams round out the rest of the features on the album. Monae’s Dirty Computer will be her first project since 2013’s The Electic Lady and also serves as her third overall. Check out the tracklist below and read more on each song’s inspiration, here.
Via Pitchfork.
Dirty Computer:
01 Dirty Computer [ft. Brian Wilson]
02 Crazy, Classic, Life
03 Take a Byte
04 Jane’s Dream
05 Screwed [ft. Zoë Kravitz]
06 Django Jane
07 PYNK [ft. Grimes]
08 Make Me Feel
09 I Got the Juice [ft. Pharrell Williams]
10 I Like That
11 Stevie’s Dream
12 Don’t Judge Me
13 So Afraid
14 Americans