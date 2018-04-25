Kanye West is clearly on a mission to drop his opinion about all hot topics including the dual between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. He took to Twitter on Wednesday to tweet about his desire to see the two rap phenomenons go on tour together. Perhaps, Yeezy is making an attempt to put out a call for unity in the world of female hip-hop artists?

I want to see a tour with Nikki Minaj and Cardi B — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Last October, they both shook up the conversation of female unity in hip-hop when Migos dropped “Motorsport,” a track soaked in the sponge of new school hip-hop trenched with the melodic presence of Cardi B and well-seasoned touch of Nicki Minaj. The song accomplished a number two debut on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Singles chart, temporarily minimizing the talk of Minaj vs. Cardi.

A few weeks after the debut of “Motorsport,” Cardi B part took in her most famed interview to date. The Bronx native sat down with Capital XTRA and dropped bits about her relationship with Nicki Minaj and the making of “Motorsport.” According to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, Nicki Minaj’s verse on the hit track is different from the verse she heard when she was introduced to the track. When Quavo presented Cardi with the opportunity to be featured on the track, she did not hesitate to seize it. She revealed that she was aware hopping on “Motorsport” would give her the clout she was seeking, with Migos and Nicki Minaj being the hottest hip-hop acts around.

Well, The Pink Print rapper was not fond of Cardi B’s commentary about her part on the track. In a recent interview with Beats 1 radio (Apr. 12), Nicki finally addressed her then rumored feud with Cardi B and revealed that the modern rap star hurt her feelings by failing to acknowledge the coming of her verse on their smash-hit collab, Migos’ “Motorsport.”

“The only thing with Cardi that really really hurt my feelings was the first interview she did after ‘Motorsport’ came out,” Minaj recalled with the Beats 1’s Zane Lowe. “I remember when I first came in the game, if a female of that stature had done a feature with me on it, I would only be singing their praises and saying thank you. The first interview she did after ‘Motorsport’ came out, it just really hurt me. She looked so aggravated and angry and the only thing she said was, ‘Oh, I didn’t hear that. I didn’t hear that verse.’ I was like what?”

Minaj later spoke about how she felt “ambushed” by Migos’ Quavo, who is the one who brought the “Motorsport” feature to her plate, due to his failure to defend her when the “Nicki hate parade” got real. According to Nicki, Quavo’s reason for refusing to come to her defense was due to their relationship status, “I would go on Twitter and back you up if you were my girl.”

At this point, Nicki Minaj has apparently forgiven Quavo, leaving her bond with Cardi B in deep question. There is no doubt the tribal fan base of both rapstresses will egg on separation and throw a hinge at the mere possibility of reviving their jagged relationship. Would it be sensible for the two female hip-hop artists to band together on a unity tour at the request of he extremely controversial Kanye West?