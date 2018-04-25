TMZ reports that Kanye West and his manager Scooter Braun have parted ways.

Sources claim that Ye gave his management team an ultimatum: They either work with him full-time or they don’t work with him at all. Scooter chose the latter. However, the tabloid shares that the duo are on good terms, and will continue working together. Especially considering Scooter has ties in Yeezy.

However, it seems like Kanye is exhibiting erratic behavior again. Insiders say he went on a rant saying that he’d “do it all myself.” He’s determined that Yeezy business be “handled in-house,” by him, also calling his brand, “the new Apple.”

Billboard reports that Ye’s split with his manager isn’t related to his episode, but was influenced by his desire to “leave the traditional music business.”