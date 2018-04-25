When life gives Kevin Hart lemons, he makes lemonade.

J. Cole creatively named a record off his latest project KOD after the comedian entitled, “Kevin’s Heart.” In the music video, Hart plays himself and goes through a day in the life as him.

As he walks through the supermarket people are staring and casting judgement on him. He gets into his car and turns on the radio where he hears the hosts talking about the situation.

The entire five minute cinema seemed to be a reference to Hart’s 2017 cheating scandal when a woman tried to set him up in a failed extortion attempt.

