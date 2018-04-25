Back on Track: The New KITH Tracksuit Program Brings Athleisure to Another Level

Back on Track: The New KITH Tracksuit Program Brings Athleisure to Another Level

Following a nice collection of athletic apparel with Bergdorf Goodman, KITH debuts even more cozy boy swag worthy of copping this weekend.

The new KITH Tracksuit Program is just as described, classic tracksuits built for sport or style, but the real quality of this set lies within the stitches of its design DNA. The fabrics used to construct each piece are custom-milled, with fine detailing that includes two-tone herringbone taping, heat-transferred metallic branding, and KITH-branded EXCELLA® zippers to make things extra custom.

Pick up the KITH Tracksuit Program — available in “Brick Dust”, “Vintage Violet” and “Battleship Grey” colorways for the Hooded options and “Black”, “Tan”, and “Sage” for the quarter-zip options — starting this Friday (April 27) at KITH flagship locations and online.

Images: KITH/Nolan Persons