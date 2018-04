Majah Hype is about to make major moves.

Miss2Bees sat down with the social media sensation during the 2018 Love and Harmony Cruise. Majah revealed that he has a lot of things in the works, including a second movie. He was pretty tight-lipped about his next biggest project, but he said he was “waiting for the contract to be signed.” But he did spill a little tea and suggested that it’s “going to be a TV thing.”

Watch the full interview below: