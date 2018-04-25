Meek Mill got a warm welcome home upon his release from prison today.

He hopped straight out of a chopper, and had his first post prison shower in the Philadelphia 76ers’ locker room. He sat court side with Kevin Hart, and the crowd went wild when he walked out on to the court rocking a Joel Embiid jersey. Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin personally escorted the rapper from prison to the arena to be the guest of honor for Game 5 against the Miami Heat.

Before the game, the players took the floor to Meek’s “Ima Boss” as he glad-handed fans and supporters court side.