Meek Mill sat courtside to watch his hometown glide into the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Meek Mill was picked up in style after being released from prison on Tuesday afternoon. Then Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin brought out a helicopter to pick up the Maybach Music rapper. Mill, who was born Robert Williams, had faced 5 months of an unjustly nightmare while in prison. Being released on bail was only something he could have dreamed of. The dream became reality when the chopper pulled up.

“Ain’t this what we been waiting for?!” MEEK MILL IS FREE!!! Read this statement from Meek on his release. This is who & what we do it for. A black man is free. & he’s been activated to commit to the freedom of others. We are so happy for Meek & his family! Now lets go get em all pic.twitter.com/RCSlbi7Yb8 — Justice League NYC (@NYjusticeleague) April 24, 2018

The timing could not have been better. The Sixers were rolling in the first round with a chance to clinch a second round playoff berth in front of the Philadelphia home crowd. Meek Mill arrived to the Wells Fargo Center. He was well received; nothing but loves, hugs and thousands of people ecstatic to see him. Prior to tip-off, it is tradition that someone rings Philadelphia’s Liberty Bell. Mill was given the honors before last night’s game.

While sporting a Joel Embiid jersey, the “Ima Boss” rapper rang of the bell sent the crowd into joyful pandemonium. That energy must have matriculated to the 76ers players as well. He sat courtside next to Rubin and comedian and Philly native, Kevin Hart.

Once the news of Mill’s release hit the press, the Sixers players were fired up.

Led by Embiid and Ben Simmons “The Process” clinched the second round playoff birth in convincing fashion. They defeated the Miami Heat 104-91. Embiid tallied 19 points and 12 rebounds, while Simmons finished with a double double of 14 points and 10 rebounds.

“Just having someone that looks out of run, all of us here, it would just mean a lot for him to be back in Philly, in the city of Philadelphia with the fans, especially with a game like that tonight,” said Simmons.

The Sixers big man expressed his gratitude about Mill’s attendance as well.

“For him to come to this type of game– I was just happy, said Embiid.

It was all smiles and good times in Philadelphia. The 76ers will have plenty of time to rest as they await the winner of the Celtics and Bucks series. The Celtic lead the series 3-2. Congrats Philly and welcome home Meek Mill.