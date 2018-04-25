Meek Mill Rings Ceremonial Bell At 76ers Game, Sixers Close Out Heat To Advance To The Second Round

Meek Mill Rings Ceremonial Bell At 76ers Game, Sixers Close Out Heat To Advance To The Second Round

In what might have been the biggest night in Philadelphia since the Super Bowl, the 76ers took care of their business and closed out their series with the Miami Heat in 5 games. Just two years removed from having the worst record in the league, the 76ers are moving on and thinking big things.

The party started when Meek Mill arrived in the building. Meek breezed into the locker room about 45 minutes before tip and hugged some of the Sixers. Meek was met with a crush of media and celebrity fans as he tried to take his court side seat. Afterward, Meek would ring the ceremonial bell before the tipoff.

Meek Mill rings the bell for the 76ers. pic.twitter.com/T0fJrtS5KR — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) April 25, 2018

The Philly native was joined alongside Josh Harris, Michael Rubin, and Kevin Hart. As he finished ringing the bell, the rapper’s anthem “Dreams and Nightmares Intro” pumped through the speakers. The players were also playing “Ima Boss” as they stepped onto the court.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and retired boxing great Bernard Hopkins sat near Hart and Mill, and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf joined them in the second half. The national champion Villanova Wildcats posed for pictures with Mill in the locker room.

Philly advances to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2012 and will play the winner of Boston vs. Milwaukee, with the Celtics currently holding a 3-2 series lead. Whomever the Sixers play next, they will be heavily favorite.