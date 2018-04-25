Michael Brown’s mother, Lezley McSpadden, revealed that she’s considering running for Ferguson City Council.

She made the announcement during a panel discussion at Harvard University on Monday night. She was prompted to mention her potential candidacy by the family’s attorney, Benjamin Crump. “What I’m contemplating is running for City Council of Ferguson,” she said, drawing applause and a call of “Run, Lezley, Run” from the audience of several dozen.

There are several people back home that are willing to help me get that going and make sure that I’m treated right.

Crump added,

What a legacy that would be — elected to the City Council and supervising the same police department that killed Michael Brown.

She admitted that her beloved son’s death and the protests have prompted her to try to step up and change the way Blacks are treated by police.