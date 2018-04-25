Lil Wayne sat down for an exclusive with Complex and listed who he personally feels are the greatest rappers of all time and a few of his picks might surprise a lot of his fans.

Cam’Ron, Jay-Z, Missy Elliott, 8 Ball & MJG, and UGK were the five artists/duos on Wayne’s G.O.A.T. list. The “6 Foot 7 Foot” performer noticeably left artists from his Young Money imprint off of his list including his 2010 signee Nicki Minaj who Wayne once called the best rapper in Young Money. Wayne was also known for calling himself the “best rapper alive” up until 2014, when the New Orleans born rapper felt as though that was no longer true.

Lil Wayne has worked with UGK’s Bun B on tracks like “Uptown” from Drake‘s So Far Gone mixtape. He’s also worked with Cam’Ron and Jay-Z on “Suck it or Not” and “Mr. Carter” respectively. Early in his career, Lil Wayne almost signed to Jay-Z’s Roc-A-Fella imprint according to Hov himself, but the deal fell through after a legal dispute with Cash Money CEO Birdman which involved a cease and desist letter.

Lil Wayne’s G.O.A.T. list comes in response to his recent appearance in “The Goat Commercial” for Bumbu rum, an alcoholic beverage he has supported in the past.

“I fell in love with the bottle and the taste the first time I tried it,” Wayne told Complex. “Now it’s Bumbu everywhere—in the studio, parties, the VIP. All my people are on this Bumbu now.”

Wayne is starting to re-emerge onto the scene after his beef with his father-figure and Birdman seemingly comes to an end. The two Hip-Hop giants were seen hugging and chatting together at LIV nightclub in Miami last month. This was the first time the two were spotted together publicly since Wayne filed a lawsuit against the mogul for a reported $50 million.

Although Wayne has dropped a few projects since the lawsuit was filed, fans have been waiting on Tha Carter V album which Wayne has said would be his final album. Birdman guaranteed that the problems between him and Wayne would be solved and the album would be out this year.