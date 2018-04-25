Nicki Minaj’s “Chun-Li” is climbing its way to the top. The single debuted at No. 92 and jumped to Top 10 after its second week. This is the biggest jump in Billboard 100’s placement since Katy Perry’s “Roar” in 2013.

This milestone further extends the Queens rapper’s accomplishment of having the most Top 10 for any female emcee. Missy Elliot trails behind with nine Top 10 hits.

“Chun-Li” made waves after its April 12th release. “Barbie Tingz,” which was release on the same date, also made a leap on the charts, from No. 83 to No. 25. Nicki’s sexy selfie video of “Chun-Li” could’ve played a part in the results.

In other related news, the rapper announced that she is premiering two new singles from her forthcoming album during her performance on Saturday Night Live. One being her favorite song from the project.