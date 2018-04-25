As time goes on, it seems like these kids are getting more and more creative with the prom proposals.
Noah Crowley, 18, went viral this week after a picture of him holding a racist sign he used to ask a girl to prom circulated the web. The poster read, “If I was black, I’d be picking cotton, but I’m white so I’m picking u 4 prom.”
Crowley’s girlfriend, Isabella, posted the picture to Snapchat captioned with two heart eye emojis. Of course when the Twitterverse caught a whiff of this blasphemy, the dragging begun:
WHOOOOOS KID? on what EARTH is this okay? Mr Noah Crowley from Riverview High, i HOPE you get banned from going to that prom🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/6Re8J923yv
— Trinity (@t_homie13) April 23, 2018
That "kid" is 18 years old, a legal adult. And his name is Noah Crowley. Make sure we make him famous. https://t.co/GbDnMudC33
— DoNotCongratulate (@StormyBluePup) April 23, 2018
this is the picture. the student is Noah Crowley. suspend him now, you racist loving cowards. pic.twitter.com/N9NlHCeAKE
— joey riddler (@stophersstuffin) April 23, 2018
Come on Noah. We have to do better than this. This is why racism is still a thing, “let me see what I can get away with”. Smh. #noahcrowley #lowkeyracism pic.twitter.com/tXvnEtcey9
— Cherita Is Random (@cheritaisrandom) April 23, 2018
Honestly if I started a petition to keep #noahcrowley from going to prom because of his racist promposal who would sign it? pic.twitter.com/aaz7txYPRz
— I am not interested in being polite or alive (@memebun) April 24, 2018
Some drop Noah Crowley’s @ and his lil “prom date” Isabella. I may be stressed, sleep deprived and writing two papers but I have time tonigh #noahcrowley #racismmustend
— opinion (@Sarcasimabuser) April 24, 2018
I don't know who is more dumb here…the dumbass Noah Crowley for the sign or his dumbass girlfriend for the screenshot and then posting and sharing the photo pic.twitter.com/deRDrytZwN
— Brandon Joseph (@BJosephRadio) April 24, 2018