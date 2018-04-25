As time goes on, it seems like these kids are getting more and more creative with the prom proposals.

Noah Crowley, 18, went viral this week after a picture of him holding a racist sign he used to ask a girl to prom circulated the web. The poster read, “If I was black, I’d be picking cotton, but I’m white so I’m picking u 4 prom.”

Crowley’s girlfriend, Isabella, posted the picture to Snapchat captioned with two heart eye emojis. Of course when the Twitterverse caught a whiff of this blasphemy, the dragging begun: