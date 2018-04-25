Palladium Boots is known for getting you where you gotta go in style, but they’re looking to take you on an even greater journey for the spring/summer 2018 season.

Back with a new #DARETHEUNKNOWN series, Palladium aims to get consumers of the brand to explore way beyond their respective stomping grounds. It just so happens that you’ll be looking extra fly on your expedition.

To help drive the message, the footwear giant brought together a team of influencers, made up of model Jazzelle, known for her @UGLYWORLDWIDE Instagram, UK rapper Octavian who’s already made a fan out of Drake, and founder of Hong Kong-based creative collective YETI Out Arthur Bray.

All silhouettes in Palladium’s #DARETHEUNKNOWN campaign (featuring the Pampa Hi Originale TC, Pallaphoenix, and AX_EON silhouettes) are available now online, where you can find out more info on each influencer as well.

Peep the full lookbook below: