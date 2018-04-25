Philadelphia Has Becomes The City Of Champions Thanks In Part To Meek Mill

Philadelphia Has Becomes The City Of Champions Thanks In Part To Meek Mill

No other city rallies around their own quiet like Philadelphia. The city’s beloved son Meek Mill came home last night.

After a long legal battle, it has been reported that the Philly rapper, who was serving a bogus probation charge, is preparing for his release from prison Tuesday afternoon.

76ers co-owner Michael Rubin has been one of Mill’s biggest supporters. He tweeted Tuesday that he was on his way to pick up the rapper from prison and all signs point to Meek attending the 76ers’ playoff game against the Miami Heat.

It wasn’t just the entire city that rally behind for Meek’s release. The sports community was very supportive from the beginning.

Members of the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles also championed Mills’ cause. Some players declared Mills’ song “Dreams and Nightmares” as the club’s official anthem prior to and during their run to the Super Bowl. Of course they played hard for themselves, but the teams also did it for Mill.

Even before the Super Bowl, Sixers’ legend Julius Erving led a #FreeMeekMill rally alongside Rick Ross, Eagles’ Malcolm Jenkins, Torrey Smith and Jalen Mills.

From the moment Meek was sentence back to prison, he became a symbol for the Philadelphia sport’s teams to rally behind.

Maybe it was the way Meek was misunderstood or the way he had to fight for his release or just being the underdog in a system meant to keep us down, the sports community of Philadelphia understood better than anyone else.

Nobody believed a backup quarterback, let alone a team from Philadelphia could beat the mighty Patriots in the Super Bowl. Same could be said of a process being ahead of schedule with the 76ers.

Like Spike Lee at a Knicks’ game, before prison Meek had been a staple at 76ers’ home games. When he walked into Wells Fargo Center last night, he was met with a hero’s welcome.

If you assumed the 76ers are ahead of schedule with their process now, you ain’t seen nothing yet. Now that their beloved brother Meek is back court side this magical run just might take it all the way to the big dance.

2018 isn’t the year of the underdog, it’s just Philadelphia’s year.