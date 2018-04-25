Lil Ray from Nex2kin has reached out and grabbed Heart Breaker Quis for a collaboration.

The Chicago-based rapper has been putting out bangers for several years. Lil Ray was formerly in a group called Nex2kin with his cousin but now he’s pursuing a solo career. He released two new singles a few months ago, “Game Over” and “No Feelings.”

After taking a brief hiatus to take care of personal business, Ray is back to collect.

Lil Ray’s “F*** it Up” also features on a independent movie called “Red” which is directed and produced by Kim Dixon. The movie is about a real life situation which occurs in Chicago.

“I would like all my fans to check the movie out once it’s finished,” says Lil Ray. “He brought that heat to this joint, we have great chemistry in the studio..”