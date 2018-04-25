Smallville actress Allison Mack will be released from federal custody on a $5 million bond, which was approved by Judge Viktor Pohorelsky on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.

The 35-year-old actress, previously charged in federal court with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy, will be allowed to live in California on home detention with electronic monitoring while her case proceeds, court spokesman John Marzulli told the media.

Mack’s charges stem from an alleged role she played in the recruiting of sex slaves, working with accused NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere.

The 57-year-old Raniere, aka “Vanguard”, charged with the same crimes as Mack, allegedly created a secret society within NXIVM called “DOS,” an acronym that stands for a Latin phrase that translates to “Lord/Master of the Obedient Female Companions,” or “The Vow,” according to authorities. Mack, a high-ranking “master”, allegedly recruited sex slaves by telling women they were joining a “women-only organization that would empower them and eradicate purported weaknesses.”

“The victims were then exploited, both sexually and for their labor, to the defendants’ benefit,” United States Attorney Richard P. Donoghue said following Mack’s Friday arrest.

Detailing the accused crimes, the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated, “The Many DOS slaves were branded on their pelvic areas using a cauterizing pen with a symbol which, unbeknownst to them, incorporated Raniere’s initials. During the branding ceremonies, slaves were required to be fully naked, and a master would order one slave to film the branding while the others restrained the slave being branded.”

Those who wished to joined DOS were also allegedly required to hand over incrementing material, such as nude photos, that could be used should they try and leave on their own accord, according to authorities.

Mack pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The actress was a series regular on Smallville, playing Chloe Sullivan. She also played Amanda on Wilfred. Mack has appeared in multiple films, including Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves and The Ant Bully.