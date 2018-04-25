Suge better be ready to rumble.

Former Death Row Records CEO Marion “Suge” Knight is going to be fighting for his life when his murder trial begins in September for running over two men with his pick up truck on the Straight Outta Compton movie set, killing one of the men.

Training Day actor Cle “Bones” Sloam, was seriously injured and Terry Carter, 55, succumbed to his injuries.

The trial was originally slated for the top of the year, but two of Knight’s former lawyers were indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit subornation of perjury, conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice and serving as accessories after the fact.

The murder trial was postponed earlier this month but on Monday, four days after the Knight’s 53rd birthday, he and the judge agreed on the September date.