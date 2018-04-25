Thorobread Tells His Story of Toronto Street Life on His New EP “Trust Is A Luxury”

Toronto’s Thorobread is keeping the fire coming this summer with his latest EP “Trust is A Luxury”.

Previously, he has been dubbed an artist to watch with his singles and visuals that have been catching a wave on the hip hop scene, though now he’s giving fans what they’ve been asking for: a curated project.

With production from the likes of Jazzfeezy (Drake, TI), Snaz (Drake, DMX, Machine Gun Kelly), TroubleADX (Nav) and more, Thorobread has established been able to develop a smooth sounding flow over some amazing instrumentals.

His singles, such as “Need More” and “F the Politics, are already” heating up right in time for summer.

Thorobread has been taking off ever since being featured on Ebro’s Beats 1 Radio show as well as being featured on Spotify’s ‘Northern Bars’ playlist highlighting Canadian hip hop.

“Trust Is A Luxury” boosts features from Tory Lanez, as well as Floyd Mayweather’s TMT affiliated artist Friyie from Toronto and HBTL artist Don Q.

Take a listen to the EP here, and stay tuned for more from the artist coming soon.