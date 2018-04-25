Waffle House offered to pay for the funerals of the four people who lost their lives during a shooting this past weekend. The restaurant also agreed to cover the medical expenses of those injured in the attack.

A rep stated that they’ve reached out to the families and offered their help in any way they can.

Four people were killed and another four were injured when terrorist Travis Reinking entered the restaurant with an AR-15 and opened fire. Somehow, law enforcement managed to arrest him with shooting him, although he is clearly a threat.

Reinking was being held on a $2 million bond, which was later revoked. Ironically, this comes after Shannon Sharpe’s tweet went viral saying Meek Mill didn’t kill anybody, but he was even offered bond. But thankfully, the Philly emcee is home now.