[WATCH] Jon Wick Drips the Visuals to ‘She Gets Around’

[WATCH] Jon Wick Drips the Visuals to ‘She Gets Around’

New York artist Jon Wick recently dropped the long anticipated visuals to his single “She Gets Around”.

The Brooklynite has been gaining traction on the scene ever since he began his career at the age of 19.

The track, produced by Airborne Audio, samples a memorable one liner from Nelly’s classic “E.I.”.

A lover of all music, Jon’s musical inspirations and influences are Jay-Z, Tupac, Biggie, Mase and Big L.





Get into Jon’s latest visuals below, and stay tuned for more music coming this New Yorker.