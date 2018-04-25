Woman Who Set Car On Fire With Her Three Children Inside: We’re Going To See Jesus

A mother in Houston was arrested Sunday after allegedly setting fire to a car while inside with her three children, police said.

Witnesses said the mother, identified as 31-year-old Ana Ester Segovia, attempted to burn the vehicle around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, Houston Police said. According to reports, there were around 20 people at a car wash where the incident took place.

A witness told police that the woman revved up the engine until it caught fire. Witnesses allegedly heard Segovia making an alarming remark to her children after the fire started.

“When they approached the car, they heard the female say something to the effect of

“We’re going to see Jesus,”

Houston Police Department Lieutenant Larry Crowson told reporters. Police said witnesses intervened, prompting the woman to flee on foot with the three young girls.

The woman’s daughters are 9, 11 and 13 years old, Houston Police spokesperson Victor Senties confirmed to media.

The children were no harmed in the incident, Houston Police have confirmed.

Segovia is charged with one count of felony aggravated assault on a family member. She is being held at Harris County Jail. A mental health evaluation for Segovia has been ordered.