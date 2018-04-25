Youtube Red has reportedly put in an order for a documentary based on former ‘NSYNC and Backstreet Boys producer, Lou Pearlman. The documentary, which will be executive produced by former ‘NSYNC member Lance Bass, is said to cover Pearlman’s disgraced legacy as a music producer from a first hand perspective of the many people Pearlman worked with including members of the boy bands he produced for. Chris Kirkpatrick and Nick Carter are just two of the former boy band members who have signed on for the documentary.

“I’ve always wanted to tell the story of the rise and fall of Lou Pearlman; I thought I knew most of the story since I had a front-row seat,” Bass told Variety in a statement. “I was fascinated to learn so much more through the eyes of other artists that were also subjected to Pearlman and his nefarious operation.”

Pearlman died in August 2016 while serving a 25-year sentence for a twenty year long bank fraud scheme that scammed investors out of more than $300 million. The charges against the producer included conspiracy, money laundering, and making false statements during a bankruptcy proceeding. He was 62-years-old when he died.

Pilgram Media Group, the production company that also produced the Michael Sam documentary as well as The Ultimate Fighter, is producing the Lou Pearlman documentary.

Some in the Hip-Hop world may remember Pearlman as the founder of Transcontinental Television Productions, who sued Viacom and P. Diddy‘s Bad Boy Records for the television series Making The Band that produced acts like Day 26, Da Band, and Danity Kane. Pearlman was the original creator of the show that aired on ABC, before Viacom took over the show for MTV and put Diddy in Pearlman’s job. When profits weren’t shared with Pearlman’s production company, a lawsuit followed shortly after. Viacom and Bad Boy settled with Transcontinental out of court for $7.5 million.