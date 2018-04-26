One thing’s for sure when it comes to 50 cent, his projects rarely bomb.

50’s crime-drama The Oath has been renewed for a second season. According to Variety, the first season of The Oath is Sony’s streaming service Crackle’s most-watched original series ever. It also boasts the highest viewer-retention rate on the streaming service, meanings fans just can’t get enough of the ten episodes that were all released at once.

The Oath is executive-produced by 50 Cent, and was created by L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept. Deputy Joe Halpin, who served on the force for almost two decades. His insight into the corruption within the police system and the inner workings of police gangs and street gangs gives The Oath a gritty and enthralling plot that is absolutely addicting.