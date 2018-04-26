Despite what people may think because of Kanye West’s most recent Twitter activity, Chance The Rapper reassures that his friend is doing just fine.

Hot 97’s E Bro Darden took to Twitter to question if Ye spoke with any of his Chicago counterparts like, Common, G Herbo, Lil Durk, and Chance. The Coloring Book rapper responded saying he spoke to Yeezy two days ago and he’s in a “great space.”

He said that the man who interrupted Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech during the 2009 VMAs, and the one who said “George Bush doesn’t care about Black people” at the Hurricane Katrine Relief telethon is the same one unleashing pro-Trump tweets.

Talked to him two days ago. He’s in a great space and not affected by folk tryna question his mental or physical health. Same Ye from the Vmas, same Ye from the telethon. https://t.co/2zY3KpllV2 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 25, 2018

That’s kind of hard to believe at this point. But there’s probably a method to Kanye’s madness.