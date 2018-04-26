The Baltimore Ravens felt they were the front runners to sign Dez Bryant. As of right now, that’s not going to happen.

Bryant is quite easily the biggest name out on the open market eyeing a chance to re-establish himself as one of the premier players at his position. According to sports reporter Ed Werder, the 29-year-old has turned down a multi-year deal to join the Baltimore Ravens, with his focus toward securing a substantial one-year offer to once again enter the 2019 NFL free agency period.

Source: Former #Cowboys WR Dez Bryant turned down a multi-year offer from the #Ravens. He apparently wants a big 1-year deal and chance to secure bigger long-term contract as a UFA from beginning in 2019. — Ed Werder (@EdwerderRFA) April 25, 2018

The Cowboys released Bryant on April 13. He played eight seasons in Dallas and finished his time with the Cowboys with a team-record 73 touchdown receptions to go with 531 catches for 7,459 yards in 113 games.

Bryant could have stepped in to help form a dynamic duo alongside Micheal Crabtree that quarterback Joe Flacco could have greatly depended on next season. Instead, the former Pro Bowler will remain on the open market looking to garner a major one-year deal. There have already been reports that Bryant will wait until after the upcoming draft this week to make his decision on where he will sign as teams will have a better sense of what they need at the wide receiver position.

Looks like Bryant wants to show he still has alot in the tank. A productive season somewhere, could serve him well.