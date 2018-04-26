Yeezy is back at it again on Twitter, this time, with politics in mind.

2024 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

On Monday, he tweeted a photo featuring a “Keep America Great” poster with the hashtag #Kanye2024, but later deleted the tweet.

This isn’t a new move for Kanye West. In 2015, he used his MTV Video Music Awards acceptance speech to announce his aim at the White House in 2020. He later revised that time frame following Donald Trump’s 2016 election victory and the pair’s subsequent meeting in Trump Tower during which West talked with the president-elect about schools and violence in Chicago.

“I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future president if we truly want change,” West tweeted at the time of their meeting.

Kim Kardashian-West has yet to comment on her husband’s political aspirations.