Mega-producer, Jahlil Beats has made a multitude of hits.

Many of his hits were written for Meek Mill.

So how did the pair meet?

“I met Meek off of Myspace,” Jahlil Beats told Scoop B Radio.

“He was working with my cousin, like my cousin was like on fire he’s a producer, he was like on fire locally. So he had all these like little local hits on the radio shout outs to Cosmic Kev.”

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, by now you know that Philadelphia rapper, Meek Mill was freed from a Chester, PA facility on Tuesday night.

On Tuesday evening, he flew by helicopter to South Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center to watch game 5 of the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat’s Eastern Conference Round 1 matchup.

Mill rang the pre-game Liberty Bell and sat courtside with comedian and fellow Philadelphian, Kevin Hart.

The 76ers won and will advance to round 2 of the NBA Playoffs.

Before the fame, Jahlil Beats remembers the early days.

“Meek just blew off of this record called “In My Bag,” said Jahlil Beats. “Meek had the f*****g city on fire so I just hit him up on Myspace. He was like: “Yo send me some beats.” I sent him three beats and all three of them went on his next mixtape called “Flamers 2” and that shit had the city on fire. There wasn’t a car that drove past that wasn’t banging Meek Mill. That’s pretty much how it started.”

From there, the relationship flourished. “We had a record called “So Fly” that was spinning on the radio like crazy,” said Jahlil Beats.

“And he got locked up like right after, maybe before the record even dropped he got locked up. And then they put the record out and Cosmic Kev was spinning it, holding him down and then one day, he just reached out to me while he was in jail, we would talk all the time. He was like: ‘Yo when I get out,’ he was in for like 8, 9 months so when he got out, he kept his word and while he was on house arrest I think he was at his aunt house; we would go into the studio from like; they would let him go to the studio so we would go to the studio from like 12 to 12. Just in the studio banging s**t out, you know what I mean? That’s pretty much how we got realtight.”