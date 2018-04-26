In an effort to show off a little California love, John Elliott and 424 by Guillermo Andrade drop a collaborative hoodie with help from fellow Cali native, Golden State Warriors guard Nick Young.

The new “Fairfax” Hoodie is a true ode to the Bay Area, but the way it breaks down is actually pretty cool. The 424 flagship location is actually located on Fairfax Avenue, while John Elliott went to school in the town of Fairfax, San Francisco. As far as Swaggy P is concerned, well, he’s just an all-around Golden State champ.

The hoodie comes in both a black and white version and will drop at Barneys San Francisco this Saturday (April 28) at a special in-store event. Both pullovers will then drop in a wider release starting May 1 in John Elliott’s online store and the aforementioned 424 location on Fairfax.

Images: Paulo Rafael/John Elliott