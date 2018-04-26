Kanye West has been putting them Twitter fingers to work, but John Legend is not amused.

Aside from announcing highly-anticipated music release dates, Ye has people questioning his mental health because he is firmly supporting Donald Trump on Twitter. He’s even sporting a Make America Great Again hat. Donnie is certainly appreciative for the co-sign from one of the most influential figures in Hip Hop.

To further add insult to injury, Yeezy discredited President Barack Obama for making any progressive changes in their hometown Chicago within his eight years in office.

Many are wondering if he has really flown over the coo-coo’s nest, or if he’s simply trolling ahead of the release of his projects. Either way, John Legend isn’t here for it and he subliminally made it clear via Twitter.

What are your thoughts?