Kanye West has been putting them Twitter fingers to work, but John Legend is not amused.

Aside from announcing highly-anticipated music release dates, Ye has people questioning his mental health because he is firmly supporting Donald Trump on Twitter. He’s even sporting a Make America Great Again hat. Donnie is certainly appreciative for the co-sign from one of the most influential figures in Hip Hop.

To further add insult to injury, Yeezy discredited President Barack Obama for making any progressive changes in their hometown Chicago within his eight years in office.

Obama was in office for eight years and nothing in Chicago changed. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Many are wondering if he has really flown over the coo-coo’s nest, or if he’s simply trolling ahead of the release of his projects. Either way, John Legend isn’t here for it and he subliminally made it clear via Twitter.

I imagine there's some comfort in imagining a future without racism and projecting that onto the present. Thinking if we just deny the truth, it doesn't exist. If history is erased, we don't have to deal with its consequences. However… — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 25, 2018

Far too many people don't have the luxury of closing their eyes and ears. They feel it in their lives and can't act like what they see and know doesn't exist. — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 25, 2018

They know their family was destroyed by deportation or incarceration. They know their loved one was denied safe harbor because of their religion. They know their son or daughter was shot because their skin color evoked fear — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 25, 2018

They see the statistics about black applications for real estate or loans or employment being turned away because their name was Jamal and not James — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 25, 2018

I love that great, brilliant artists have the power to imagine a better future. But artists can't be blind to the truth. — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 25, 2018

The defining trait of Trump's campaign and political profile was his embrace of white supremacy. He made it clear every time he spoke. Some serious cognitive dissonance to ignore that for the other x% you might find appealing. I guess I agree with >1% of anyone's thoughts though — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 25, 2018

