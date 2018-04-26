Kanye West Says He Makes More Money in Shoes Than Michael Jordan

Kanye West has been unleashing a series of controversial tweets over the last few days. It could all be another psych episode, or a strategically evil genius scheme to promote all the albums he has his hands in. Either way, he’s making headlines like crazy and as The Source, you know we got you with the scoop.

Kanye has been shifting through different topics on Twitter, but one of the most notable tweets he said was that he made more money in shoes than Michael Jordan.

I am currently the single highest paid person in footwear. That means I make more money on shoes than Michael Jordan. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

After taking that shot at Mike, Yeezy announced his plans for his brand.

Yeezy will become the biggest apparel company in human history by working with the most genius level talents and creating product at an affordable price. I hired the head of supply chain from the Gap.

It was only right that in the midst of his Twitter rant, The Life of Pablo rapper praised his ongoing relationship with Adidas, the brand that gave him a shot after Nike turned him down.

adidas have been great partners and they've let Yeezy be Yeezy. This could've never happened at Nike — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

the Yeezy 700 is adidas most requested shoe — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

the desert rat 500 sold 250 thousand in one hour on Coachella weekend. Please do not try to play Yeezy or anyone who wears Yeezy. We are the future. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Yeezus has spoken.