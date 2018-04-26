Kanye West has been unleashing a series of controversial tweets over the last few days. It could all be another psych episode, or a strategically evil genius scheme to promote all the albums he has his hands in. Either way, he’s making headlines like crazy and as The Source, you know we got you with the scoop.

Kanye has been shifting through different topics on Twitter, but one of the most notable tweets he said was that he made more money in shoes than Michael Jordan.

After taking that shot at Mike, Yeezy announced his plans for his brand.

Yeezy will become the biggest apparel company in human history by working with the most genius level talents and creating product at an affordable price. I hired the head of supply chain from the Gap.

It was only right that in the midst of his Twitter rant, The Life of Pablo rapper praised his ongoing relationship with Adidas, the brand that gave him a shot after Nike turned him down.

Yeezus has spoken.