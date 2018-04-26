The only exciting thing that happened this week besides Meek Mill’s prison release, is Kanye West going off on Twitter. So unfortunately, Ye’s going to be flooding the blogs (just as he probably planned) all week. But he did reveal some useful information, so it is worth covering.

Last week Ye announced his next album will arrive on June 1, followed by a joint project between him and Kid Cudi on June 8. He also announced that Pusha T’s album will release on May 25, Nas’ on June 15, and Teyana Taylor’s on June 22.

He recently revealed that we can expect some new cuts from him featuring some of Hip Hop’s hottest names like A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert, and Travis Scott.