As we all know one of Hip Hop favorite couples, Nas and Kelis parted ways years ago and we never received the full story.

Well, recently, Kelis revealed in an interview that she had been physically abused by the Hip Hop Icon throughout their relationship. She described Nas as a heavy drinker and that it caused tension in their relationship, which lead to what she describes as “intense highs and intense lows.”

“We had really intense highs and really intense lows. It was never normal. An intense high would be when money was rolling in. But I was 22 when I met him. We were drinking a lot, getting high a lot. So when that comes down, it was bad.”

“An intense low… we had a lot. It was really dark. A lot of drinking, a lot of mental and physical abuse and it got to the point where if I wasn’t pregnant, I might have stayed with him. I was pregnant and it was a mess and I felt like I wasn’t going to bring a child into this.”

When directly asked if Nas ever hit her, she stated that physical exchanges were made and returned.

What finally made her decide to leave? When the most talked about celebrity domestic violence case hit the internet, Chris Brown and Rihanna. Kelis said not until she saw the photos of Rihanna and realized she herself was covered in bruises, did she decide it was time to walk away. She said she was embarrassed.

Today, the singer is a chef, married and raising her two boys, while managing a very successful brand “Bounty & Full”.

Kelis revealed that she is still in a long custody battle with the rapper and that he only shows up to see their son when there is a photo opportunity.

“A parent isn’t about showing up when you feel like it. You can’t not show up for months and then show up and try to make up your own [visitation] schedule”, says Kelis.

Kelis has had enough of being silent. She says she will speak openly to other women in this position and encourage them. Her message to women is, “Women can’t be afraid to fight”.