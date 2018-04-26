Kim Kardashian Debuts New Fragrance Bottle Shaped Like Her Body

The countdown for the launch of KKW Body has begun, and Kim Kardashian is teasing her fans with nudes and other surprises.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star unveiled the official bottle on Wednesday night via Snapchat.

Alright guys, I want to show you my bottle for KKW Body. So this is not the press box you guys, this is the regular box. I didn’t do press boxes because I wanted everyone to get this amazing box. I thought it was such a cool box within itself that the bottle is on a statue pedestal. Like a statue in a museum.

Kim told Business of Fashion that the bottle is a sculpture of her body, and that she’s “very proud of it.” The last trio of fragrances the beauty mogul released in November sold out in less than a week. Do you think she will be as successful this time?