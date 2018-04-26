Meek Mill was released from prison on Tuesday after serving five months out of a two to four year sentence.

He was welcomed warmly by his city, and flew straight out the chopper to a Philadelphia 76ers game. He even got to ring the bell.

Now the Philly emcee is appearing on an episode of Dateline to do his first interview since his release with Lester Holt. In the episode preview he said:

“I haven’t slept one minute since I’ve been out of prison. It’s actually like a culture shock coming from a small cell back into the real world, so I think my body has to adjust at this point.”

When asked if he finally felt free, Meek responded, “I don’t feel free. I ain’t feel free since I caught this case at the age of 19, I’m 30 now.” He continued:

I’ve got a lot of responsibility, I’ve got a lot of important people depending on me. I’m talking about the men that’s depending on me going through the same thing I’m going through.

Watch the preview below: