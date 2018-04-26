Nike never disappoints when it comes to the coveted Air Max series, and the latest set of kicks by the Swoosh are almost too good to look away from.

The new Air Max Plus “Gradient” Pack consists of three vibrant colorways, each incorporating gradient uppers that display a unique fading effect. The “Obsidian” boasts a navy mudguard, blue plastic toe box, white midsole and navy Air unit; “Total Crimson” shows off a black mudguard, plastic toe box, white midsole and crimson Air unit; and the “Black/Anthracite” features an all-black midsole, mudguard, Air Max unit and outsole that might be the standout colorway even with its muted presentation.

All three sneakers in the “Gradient” Pack are available now at Nike Europe for £134.95 ($187 USD). Get a better look below:

Images: Sneaker News