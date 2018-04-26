Last week, Atlanta Rapper Ralo had his apartment complex in his hometown raided by federal agents. During the raid, Ralo was locked up after he was caught with a reported $1 million worth of marijuana at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, a private airport in Georgia.

Ralo is now facing federal charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. According to authorities, Ralo was trafficking drugs out of several Atlanta apartment complex’s, and even took two trips to California to obtain 964 pounds of marijuana according to authorities.

It has not yet been revealed what was recovered from the FBI raid, but Ralo, whose real name is Terrell Davis, and eight of his associates are being accused of drug trafficking according to an 11-page complaint.

Ralo was denied bond on Tuesday, and will remain in prison as the ATF continues their investigation into the case.

You can read the full report here.