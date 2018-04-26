A rape case filed against Def Jam founder Russell Simmons was dismissed on Wednesday after the lawyers of both parties reached an undisclosed agreement. The lawsuit filed by documentary filmmaker Jennifer Jarosik was for $5 million. Simmons’ lawyer ignored questions on whether or not a settlement was reached in the case.

Jarosik claims that in 2016, Simmons raped her at her home in Los Angeles, and in January 2018 the 37-year-old filed the complaint. The two had first met back in 2006 when the Rush Card founder offered to assist Jarosik in the making of a documentary. Simmons has denied all allegations of rape in the case.

The defense presented a filing that the relationship between Simmons and his accuser was consensual and according to reports nude photos were sent to Simmons after the alleged rape happened. Since this was presented, the case was dismissed “with prejudice” which means that the lawsuit cannot be refiled.

This is a small win for Uncle Rush who continues to deny all accusations against him. He still faces a $10 million lawsuit from an unnamed accuser who claims Simmons raped her in an L.A. hotel room back in 1988. Simmons has been accused by 16 women of sexual misconduct.