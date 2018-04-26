The controversial Brooklyn rapper’s manager is under the watchful scrutiny of the NYPD.

Tr3yway, the manager of the “Gummo” rapper, is being investigated by police in NYC in two shootings, including the Barclay’s Center shooting at the Adrien Broner vs. Jessie Vargas fight this past weekend.

With video available of the alleged shooting, TMZ reported, We’re told police believe Tr3yway might be the person who fired a shot inside the Barclays Center after a fight broke out with Casanova’s crew, based on surveillance video. They also think he might’ve been the guy who fired two shots 4 hours beforehand, when he was allegedly captured on video shooting at a car following Tekashi’s SUV.