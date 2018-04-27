Say what you want about President Donald Trump‘s political decisions, but there is something objectively shameful about a man refusing to show appreciation for his wife on her birthday.

The FLOTUS, Melania Trump, turned 48 years old on Thursday and in an unhinged interview on Fox & Friends Thursday morning, the president revealed how lazy he was this year with Melania’s gift.

At the beginning of the phone interview, Trump was asked what he got the First Lady for her birthday to which Trump responded that he “didn’t get her much” and goes on to say he got her a card and some beautiful flowers.

“You know, I’m very busy to be running out looking for presents, OK?” Trump told Fox & Friends.

Despite seemingly always active on Twitter, Trump didn’t post any tweets wishing his wife of 13 years a happy birthday. The latest tweet where the POTUS mentioned the mother of his youngest son, Barron, was to congratulate her on an “incredible” job hosting Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emanuel Macron.

Looking at recent news, one could rightly assume that Trump hasn’t been husband of the year. Most prominently, there has been an ongoing investigation related to the President’s one night stand with porn star Stormy Daniels that occurred before Trump was president but while he was married to Melania. Trump has denied that this relationship ever occurred.

Former Playboy Model Karen McDougal has a story of her relationship with Trump as well and she has recently gotten out of a contract with the tabloid magazine, the National Inquirer who bought the rights McDougal’s story only to never publish it.

The former photographer for President Barack Obama, Pete Souza, trolled Trump on Instagram Thursday by posting a famous picture from 2013 that he took of Trump’s predecessor holding former First Lady Michelle Obama while singing happy birthday.