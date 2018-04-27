’47 did something really cool for up-and-coming designers this week by giving students at Pratt Institute a chance to deconstruct, reconstruct, and ultimately redesign deadstock sportswear pieces from the ’47 archives.

We were on the scene for the ’47 Redesign fashion show that took place last Wednesday (April 25), taking over The Mezzanine in Manhattan’s Financial District. Four qualifying students were able to show off micro-collections inspired by ’47’s intersection between sports and lifestyle, with judges that included design duo Rochambeau — who know a thing or two about the subject, being CFDA/Vogue Fashion Finalists — musical artist Vérité, and faculty from the Pratt Institute. The winner was designer Hannah Thomas, who received a scholarship and will get her collection displayed at the ’47 flagship store. The runner-up KT Mitts didn’t go home empty handed though, also receiving a scholarship.

Take a look at a few images from the event below, with appearances from designer Wes Gordon, DJ duo Angel + Dren, and model Jimmy Levar.

Image credit: Mina Magda/BFA.com