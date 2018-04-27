J. Cole just announced his own music festival that will be held Raleigh N.C. this fall.

Cole’s Dreamville Festival is slated to feature local music, food, art and culture inside the City of Oaks’ Dorothea Dix Park on September 15. The festival will include up-and-coming artists as well as local acts. No lineup has been announced, but the rhyme slingers’ roster is expected to surface within the next few weeks.

The announcement comes on the heels of J. Cole’s KOD album release, which houses tracks like “Window Pain – Outro,” “ATM” and of course, “1985.”

After seven years and five albums, the festival will be a homecoming of immaculate proportions for the North Carolina native.

Those who have signed up for pre-sale on dreamvillefest.com will receive early bird tickets. And if you haven’t purchased pre-sale tickets already, you’ll have to wait until Monday (Apr. 30) because those seats are sold out.

Check out the link below to get your festival ticket.