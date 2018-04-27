If you listened to J. Cole’s most recent project, KOD, you may have speculated that the last song “1985 (Intro to The Fall Off)” is the beginning of the end. And you were right.

During an improptu Twitter Q&A, the rapper confirmed that he’s working on The Fall Off project and a Kill Edward album.

Was working on the fall off. And helping kiLL edward with his album. @killhisways but he don't tweet a lot. https://t.co/L4hI1Bqwdp — J. Cole (@JColeNC) April 26, 2018

Kill Edward is Cole’s alter ego, who features on “The Cut Off” and “Friends” off the album. It was originally believed that the alter ego was the Raleigh rapper himself, but it turns out that the character was inspired by his step father Edward.

The “ATM” rapper announced his plans to make KOD a deluxe album.

KOD deluxe will be album in its original 2 week form. Plus couple extra scenes that didn't make final cut. https://t.co/ruT2p28ovl — J. Cole (@JColeNC) April 26, 2018

