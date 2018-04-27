In a Rolling Stone Magazine cover story leading up to the release of her album Dirty Computer, Janelle Monae comes out as pansexual. The “Django Jane” performer once identified as bisexual, until she read about what it means to be pansexual which by definition is a person who is attracted to someone regardless of their gender identity.

The Hidden Figures star is usually private about her sexuality and more so her dating life but the singer/actor says her beliefs have always been in the music. In the interview with Rolling Stone Monae cited her songs “Mushrooms & Roses” and “Q.U.E.E.N.” the latter which was originally titled “Q.U.E.E.R.”

Set to drop on Friday, Monae says the album carries heavy themes related to her childhood hearing family members say hurtful things like “all gay people are going to hell.”

“I want young girls, young boys, non-binary, gay, straight, queer people who are having a hard time dealing with their sexuality, dealing with feeling ostracized or bullied for just being their unique selves, to know that I see you,” Monae tells Rolling Stone. “This album is for you. Be proud.”

The 32-year-old’s Friday release of Dirty Computer is her first album since The Electric Lady dropped in 2013.

Since then, Monae has been focused on acting having taken on roles in Hidden Figures and Moonlight two Academy award nominated films, the latter of which won the Oscar for Best Picture.

Pharrell Williams, Brian Wilson, and Zoe Kravitz are all featured on the album. Also, prior to his passing in 2016, legendary singer and Janelle Monae‘s inspiration and personal friend, Prince, helped work on the album. Prince helped pick out the synths for the new album as well as specific musical equipment recommendations.

Monae is scheduled to start touring for the album this summer with the first performances starting in mid-June and ending early August.