Looks like Jason Witten is going to follow his best friend Tony Romo‘s career path.

According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Witten is planning to retire from the NFL after 15 years “to join ESPN’s new Monday Night Football broadcast team as a lead analyst.”

Jason Witten is planning to retire after 15 years to join ESPN's new Monday Night Football broadcast team as a lead analyst but will meet today with owner Jerry Jones before making his decision final, per sources. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) April 27, 2018

The 15-year NFL veteran, and future Hall-of-Famer, spent his entire career with the Dallas Cowboys after being selected in the third round out of Tennessee in the 2003 NFL Draft.

Over the course of his career, Witten set Cowboys franchise records in receptions (1,152) and receiving yards (12,448), in addition to becoming one of the greatest players at his position in league history. All-American tight end Tony Gonzalez is the only one to have more receptions and yards at the tight end position.

ESPN has been looking for a big name for Monday Night Football to replace Oakland Raiders’ head coach John Grudden. Looks like they might have finally found that perfect fit.