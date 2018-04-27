Kanye West is making more headlines as the week comes to an end. But this time, for something that’s actually good to hear from the rapper unlike his Pro-Trump tweets.

TMZ reports that Ye is developing an organization titled Donda Social which will focus on struggling neighborhoods in Chicago aid with housing, gun violence, and drinking water.

Yeezy’s friend and G.O.O.D Music affiliate Malik Yusef, said that he rounded up a few of his A-Lister friends and Chicago natives, to help with me this effort including, Common, Chance The Rapper, Vic Mensa, and Don C.

The plan for Donda Social is for the members to physically visit the neighborhoods to not only assist financially, but to listen to the people and come up with practical solutions. Plus, they aim to change the political agenda in Chi-Town, and make the issues a priority.

Kanye slammed President Barack Obama in the midst of his epic Twitter rant. Claiming that he was in office for 8 years and didn’t do anything for his hometown. Looks like Ye is taking matters into his own hands.