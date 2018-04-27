Kendrick Lamar’s latest album Damn. sold 1.1 million copies since its release last year. That album made him the first rapper to win the Pulitzer Prize.

Billboard reports that the album’s sales has skyrocketed by 236%. Streams and song sales have also increased by 29% since K. Dot’s victory. Furthermore, on-demand streams of Damn. rose tracks ascended by 25 percent—from 21.6 million to 26.9 million.

Damn. is also charting again on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Album charts, at No. 8 and No. 7, respectively. On top of that, Damn. went from No. 20 to No. 13 on the Billboard 200.